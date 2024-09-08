Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday features exciting semifinals in the Brazilian Women's Championship, with Corinthians facing Palmeiras and Ferroviária taking on São Paulo.



Additionally, there are various matches in the Nations League and the Brazilian Championship Serie B.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Spanish Second Division, Uruguayan Championship, and an international friendly for the Brazilian under-20 national team.



Game schedules and where to watch live matches this Sunday

Nations League







10:00 AM - Luxembourg vs Belarus (League C) - SporTV and Globoplay



1:00 PM - Denmark vs Serbia (League A) - SporTV and Globoplay



1:00 PM - Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland (League C) - ESPN and Disney+



1:00 PM - Slovakia vs Azerbaijan (League C) - Disney+



1:00 PM - Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein (League D) - Disney+



3:45 PM - Switzerland vs Spain (League A) - ESPN and Disney+



3:45 PM - Croatia vs Poland (League A) - Disney+



3:45 PM - Portugal vs Scotland (League A) - SporTV and Globoplay

3:45 PM - Sweden vs Estonia (League C) - Disney+







4:00 PM - Ceará vs Operário - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere



6:30 PM - América-MG vs Guarani - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

6:30 PM - Coritiba vs Novorizontino - SporTV and Premiere





6:30 PM - Botafogo-PB vs Volta Redonda - DAZN and Nosso Futebol







4:00 PM - Corinthians women vs Palmeiras women - Globo, SporTV 2, and Canal GOAT

4:00 PM - Ferroviária women vs São Paulo women - EPTV Central, SporTV Channels, TV Brasil, and Canal GOAT







9:00 AM - Racing Ferrol vs Mirandés - Disney+



11:15 AM - Cartagena vs Levante - Disney+



1:30 PM - Real Zaragoza vs Elche - Disney+

1:30 PM - Eldense vs Almería - Disney+





6:00 PM - Nacional-URU vs Liverpool-URU - Disney+





6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 vs Mexico U-20 - SporTV





7:00 PM - Chicago Red Stars women vs Orlando Pride women - Canal GOAT





