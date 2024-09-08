Telegram to boost content moderation amid concerns over illegal activities

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, announced on Friday that the messaging would adopt a new strategy for content moderation by eliminating certain features that have been exploited for illegal activities. Durov emphasized that the vast majority of Telegram users—99.999 percent—are not involved in any form of crime. However, he acknowledged that a small fraction, roughly 0.001 percent, has engaged in unlawful conduct, thereby tarnishing the platform's overall reputation and posing a risk to its nearly one billion users. He expressed a firm commitment to overhauling Telegram's content moderation approach this year, aiming to shift its perception from one of criticism to one that earns widespread praise.



This announcement comes in the wake of legal scrutiny in France, where Durov is now under formal investigation due to allegations that Telegram has been used for criminal activities, including fraud, money laundering, and the distribution of child pornography. These allegations have intensified the pressure on Telegram to enhance its monitoring and regulatory practices to prevent misuse of its platform. Durov’s statement reflects a proactive stance in addressing these concerns, underscoring the company’s intention to implement more stringent measures to safeguard its user base and improve its public image.



