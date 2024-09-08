Environmental Pollution Identified In Aghdam, Cleanup Measures Taken
Cases of environmental pollution have been identified in the
Aghdam region during operations conducted by Police officers in
cooperation with relevant agencies, Azernews
reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Measures have been taken to ensure compliance with sanitary and
hygiene regulations, and the affected areas have been cleaned.
Throughout the year, 103 protocols have been drawn up by police
officers to prevent environmental damage in the region.
Efforts in this direction are ongoing.
