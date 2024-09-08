Explosion Occurred In Poltava, Enemy Hit Civilian Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion was heard during an air raid in Poltava, and according to the Regional Military Administration, Russians struck at civilian infrastructure in the local community.

The explosion was reported by Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

“The sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava,” the report says.

Earlier, the Air Force of the of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of weapons for the frontline areas.

“The activity of enemy tactical aviation is observed in Poltava and Chernihiv regions,” the military informed in Telegram .

A few minutes later, Ukrainian air force aircraft spotted a high-speed target flying across Kharkiv region toward Poltava .

Soon after, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, posted on Telegram :“The enemy has hit civilian infrastructure in the Poltava community.” According to preliminary reports, he added, there were no casualties.

Air alert was declared in a number of regions, including Poltava.

