Losing Eyesight In Car Accident, Nezar Hamdan Dedicated Himself To Helping People With Disabilities

Nezar Hamdan lost his eyesight in the early 2000s following a car accident, which took a heavy toll on his mental health. For six months, he locked himself away.

During that difficult time, his uncle gave him an about the life of Abdullah ibn Umm-Maktum, who was a companion of the Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, who is known for his deep faith and perseverance despite his blindness.

This story changed Hamdan's life.

During his journey, Hamdan faced challenges like rejection and bullying.

“However, these experiences only strengthened my determination and increased my willpower,” Hamdan told The Jordan Times.

Later, he visited the Ibsar Specialist Centre in Jeddah, one of the most advanced centres in the region, known for its state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for treating various eye diseases. This visit became a source of great inspiration for Hamdan.

“This prompted me to open a charity and to name it after Abdullah ibn Umm-Maktum.”

Hamdan's Abdullah ibn Umm-Maktum Charity for the Blind and Orphans was founded in 2010 in Al Baqaa.

The charity is dedicated to promoting the integration of persons with disabilities into society, advocating for their rights, and enhancing their self-reliance and independence.

Hamdan stressed the importance of integration by ensuring that the centre welcomed both people with and without disabilities.

"This approach allowed everyone to learn from one another, empower each other, and, most importantly, foster a sense of inclusion from a young age," he added.

Many of the children and youth at the centre possess a wide range of talents, from poetry reading and Quran recitation to painting and other artistic expressions.

One such example, beyond those with visual impairments or blindness, is Farah, who, despite having no arms, learnt how to hold a pen and write charity provides a wide range of programmes, from education to rehabilitation. On the educational side, participants learn to read and write, while also being taught basic skills in various professions to help them achieve future financial independence.

Braille courses are offered alongside computer courses. Each individual is provided with a Braille board and is taught from the start how to read and write using the Braille language.

The centre also offers awareness sessions for the local community, as well as training courses for the families of people with disabilities and orphans.

“The active involvement of families, especially mothers, in understanding their child's disability is crucial. It allows them to meet other parents, share experiences, and learn from one another,” Hamdan said.

The families of participants, volunteers, and Hamdan all play a vital role in supporting and sustaining this charity.

“We are like a family here,” Hamdan stressed.

Hamdan hopes to elevate the status of people with disabilities and the blind, ensuring they are recognised at the highest level of humanity and, most importantly, fully integrated into society.



