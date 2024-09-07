Egypt's FM Begins UAE Visit With Meeting With Egyptian Community Leaders

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptians Abroad, Badr Abdelatty, began his visit to the United Arab Emirates with a meeting with representatives of the Egyptian community.

The meeting, held on September 7 at the Egyptian embassy in Abu Dhabi, reflected the Minister's commitment to regular and direct engagement with Egyptian communities abroad.

Abdelatty arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptians Abroad, and Director of Public Diplomacy, stated that the Minister's visit is expected to include discussions with senior Emirati officials on ways to enhance relations between the two countries, advance bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on regional challenges.

During the meeting with community leaders, Minister Abdelatty emphasised Egypt's strong interest in its citizens abroad and in strengthening their ties to their homeland. He aims to enhance communication between Egyptian communities abroad and Egyptian embassies around the world.

In this regard, the Minister stressed that all Egyptian ambassadors and heads of missions in host countries have been instructed to prioritise consular issues and address the needs of Egyptian communities.

He highlighted the ministry's coordination with relevant national authorities to improve consular service mechanisms and digitise them using modern technology. This, he stated, is aimed at enhancing the quality and speed of these services.

The spokesperson added that Minister Abdelatty highlighted the ongoing coordination between Egypt and the UAE regarding Egyptian citizens working in the UAE, commending the care and attention they receive from Emirati authorities at both the official and societal levels.

He lauded the contributions of the Egyptian community in achieving the shared interests of the two countries and their role as ambassadors for Egypt, working to strengthen the close ties between the two nations.

Abdelatty reiterated the government's top priority of protecting the interests of Egyptian citizens wherever they are.



