Egypt's Assistant FM Leads Delegation At Joint Economic Commission Meetings In Washington

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ambassador Sameh Aboul-Enein, Egypt's Assistant Foreign for US Affairs, led the Egyptian delegation at the Joint Economic Commission meetings between Egypt and the United States, held in Washington, DC, on September 4 and 5, 2024. Ambassador Moataz Zahran, Egypt's Ambassador to Washington, also participated in the meetings.

The meetings aimed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and expand bilateral and trade opportunities, building on the long-standing strategic relationship between Egypt and the United States.

Discussions focused on opportunities for enhanced partnership in key sectors such as renewable energy, technology, infrastructure, and agriculture, aligned with the new Egyptian government's economic program.

Aboul-Enein emphasised the importance of the meetings for supporting sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted Egypt's view of the United States as a key partner in its economic development efforts. He further stressed Egypt's commitment to strengthening trade and investment exchanges with the United States, promoting Egyptian economic growth, and creating new job opportunities for young people.

He stressed the commission's importance as a platform for developing economic and trade relations that serve the interests of both peoples.

Beyond formal sessions, Ambassador Aboul-Enein held meetings with senior US officials, including the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources. Discussions focused on strategic issues of mutual interest, including coordination on regional issues to ensure the stability of the Middle East and enhance cooperation in security and development areas.

The Egyptian delegation also met with officials from prominent US institutions, including the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), to discuss frameworks for cooperation in clean energy, infrastructure, and technology. They also explored opportunities to support digital transformation initiatives and empower youth and women in Egypt.

Ambassador Aboul-Enein also held meetings with academics and researchers at the Wilson Center and the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) to highlight the Egyptian government's role in regional and international affairs, including the stabilisation of the Middle East and Africa, the role of diplomacy in conflict resolution, and the promotion of sustainable development.