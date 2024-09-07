CSTO Exercises Commenced In Kyrgyzstan, With Armenia Opting Out Of Participation
In the city of Balıkchi, Kyrgyzstan, the Collective Security
Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have commenced the
"Interaction-2024" command-staff exercises, as well as the
"Search-2024" and "Echelon-2024" special drills,
Before the start of the exercises, Kyrgyz Defense Minister
Bakytbek Bekbolotov, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Talaatbek
Masadikov, and CSTO Joint Staff Chief Andrey Serdyukov participated
in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument dedicated to
the Great Patriotic War.
As per the training plan, military personnel will conduct drills
and joint operations on resolving armed conflicts in the Central
Asian region. The exercises will be held in three phases.
The drills involve military personnel from Belarus, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, along with representatives from
the CSTO Secretariat and Joint Staff.
More than 1,500 servicemen from CSTO member states are
participating in the exercises, which also include over 200 pieces
of military equipment and around 10 aviation units.
It is noteworthy that although Armenia is a CSTO member, it has
opted out of participating in these drills.
