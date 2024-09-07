When Is Bigg Boss 18 Starting? Who Are The Potential Contestants In Salman Khan's Show? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss' is eagerly awaited by his fans. There is always something new to see in every season. According to the latest reports, the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' is going to make the biggest record in the history of this show. Till now, 16 or a maximum of 17 contestants have entered the show on the first day. But according to reports, 20 contestants can enter 'Bigg Boss 18' together. If this happens, then this season will start with the most contestants ever.

How many contestants did 'Bigg Boss 17' start with?

The 17th season of 'Bigg Boss' started on 15 October 2023 and this season ran till 28 January 2024. The season started with 17 contestants and later 4 contestants took wild card entry. This season was won by Munawwar Farooqui.

Probable contestants of 'Bigg Boss Season 18'

The list of some probable contestants of the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' has also come to the fore. According to reports, TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Jannat Khan, Meera Deosthale, Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Jyoti, Faisal Shaikh, Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame comedian Chandan Prabhakar and Sunil Kumar, who played the role of Sarkata in the film 'Stree 2', are in this season. Can be seen as a contestant.

When is 'Bigg Boss 18' starting and who will host

According to reports, the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' will start from 5 October 2024. Like last season, this time too Salman Khan will host this 'Bigg Boss'. Recently Salman has also done a photoshoot for the show. Talking about Salman's other projects, he is busy shooting for the film 'Sikandar'. He was injured during its shooting recently and two of his ribs were broken. Salman himself had recently revealed about his injury during a media interaction. Salman's film 'Sikandar' will release on Eid in 2025.

