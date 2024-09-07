Iran's IRGC Claims Attacks On 12 Israeli Ships In Retaliation For Tanker Strikes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claimed that his forces had attacked 12 Israeli ships.

Salami stated that these were a direct response to assaults on 14 Iranian oil tankers in the Red Sea and Mediterranean.

On Saturday, September 7, Salami made these remarks during a visit by Masoud Pezeshkian to the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters.

Salami accused Israel of targeting Iranian oil tankers in a“mysterious and ambiguous” manner to disrupt Iran's oil exports.

He revealed that initially, Iran was uncertain about the perpetrators but later identified Israel as responsible.

Salami provided no additional evidence or details to support Iran's claims.

Israeli officials have not yet responded to Salami's accusations.

In 2019, an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea suffered a“technical failure” and requested assistance from Saudi Arabia, which was granted.

Salami also mentioned that in retaliation for these attacks, 12 Israeli ships were targeted in the northern Indian Ocean and other areas.

The IRGC commander referred to past incidents, including the seizure of the Iranian tanker Grace 1 and the British tanker Stena Impero, highlighting ongoing maritime tensions.

