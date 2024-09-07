Own Identity Source Of Stability, Unification Of Ukrainians - Culture, Stratcom Minister Tochytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian identity is a source of stability and a force that unites Ukrainians.

This was stated by the newly-appointed of Culture and Strategic Communications, Mykola Tochytskyi, who spoke at the "Living Heritage of Ukraine" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"When we talk about our identity, it is something that has been passed on for centuries. This, in fact, is what forms us. This is a source of stability, an unknown force that unites Ukrainians. This is, in fact, what our Ukrainian warrior, be it she or he, defends. This is love of freedom, indomitability, and respect for people. And this, in fact, is what forms our ages-old expressions of will toward democracy," said Tochytskyi.

He noted that the enemy seeks to destroy Ukrainian identity, not being interested in Ukrainian territories or lives.

"When the modern-day Nazi of Europe and the world, Putin, talks about denazification, he actually implies being willingto destroy what a large, completely unmotivated, uncultured nation has been trying to destroy in Ukrainians for centuries. I would like us to remember this, for each of us to remember that today the Ukrainian Kobzar (a reference to the acclaimed piece by Taras Shevchenko – ed.) on the battlefield and the Ukrainian Kobzar in art are what was, is, and will remain for centuries," the minister added. .

Tochytskyi noted that Ukrainian art "was, is, and will be out there regardless of whether there is a Ministry of Culture or not."

"The main task of the ministry is to help find methods so that the so-called Ukrainian identity becomes more understandable and reflected as something Ukrainian," the minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, September 5, the Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Mykola Tochytskyi to the post of Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.