Meloni Says Support For Ukraine Top Priority During Italy's G7 Presidency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, held a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum, assuring him that helping Ukraine will remain a priority issue during Italy's G7 presidency.

That's according to the Italian press service , Ukrinform reports.

Meloni confirmed reaffirmed the fact that the support for Ukraine is the main priority of the agenda of the Italian presidency in the G7, and assured of the unwavering commitment to the legitimate defense of Ukraine and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

Both leaders also focused on the issue of Ukraine's recovery as the next Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Italy in 2025.

Meloni and Zelensky "discussed the latest developments on the ground and Ukraine's most urgent needs ahead of winter and in the face of continuing Russian attacks against the civilian population and critical infrastructure," the report reads.

According to ANSA , after the 40-minute meeting, Meloni told reporters that the meeting had gone well, and reaffirmed Italy's commitment to support Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion forces.

"If the rules of international law are discarded, crises and chaos will multiply. The only thing that cannot be done is to abandon Ukraine to its fate. This is the choice that Italy had made and which will not change,” Meloni said.

Italy has been strongly supporting Ukraine since the Russian invasion, but has said that Kyiv may not use weapons provided by Italy beyond Ukraine's borders.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Italy on Friday, September 6, where he addressed the 50th Ambrosetti Forum.

The next day, Zelensky discussed with Giorgia Meloni the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system and the implementation of the Peace Formula, and also met with representatives from more than 30 leading Italian companies, with whom he discussed cooperation with Ukrainian businesses.