Three Kuwaitis Win At Gulf Hackathon Competition

By Kholoud Al-Enzi

MANAMA, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Three Kuwaiti students won on Saturday at Gulf Hackathon contest in its second edition for artificial intelligence employment in Bahrain.

In a ceremony organized at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, Kuwait's students Hawraa al-Sharif and Ahmad Al-Sharika were honored for winning the first place for education compass project.

Their compatriot Abdulwahab Haider came third for interactive educational project.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the sidelines of the ceremony, Mona Al-Awadhi, an official at Kuwait's Ministry of Education, expressed her happiness for Kuwaitis' outstanding in the competition and making this wonderful achievement which encourages them for innovation.

The competition is a chance to get acquainted with the latest tests and expertise of participating teams that contribute to developing skills of students, she added.

Meanwhile, Al-Sharif expressed his pride for raising Kuwait's flag through getting the first place for the project.

Haider also expressed gladness to KUNA for his position, saying his project aims to enhance the interactive side of education process.

For his part, head of Kuwait's cultural bureau in Manama Dr. Mohammad al-Doghain commended the outstanding performance of Kuwaiti students in the competition which shows skills and potential in various fields.

The win in this scientific accomplishment is a source of pride for all, he said, congratulating all students on this progress.

Bahrain's Minister of Education Mohammad Juma voiced his happiness for hosting this event, referring to much attention paid by the Kingdom of Bahrain to artificial intelligence.

Applying artificial intelligence has become essential for all fields, mainly education, he elaborated. (end)

