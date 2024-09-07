Israeli Occupation Strike Kills Three Members Of The Lebanese Civil Defense

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces on Saturday attacked the southern village of Froun killing three members of the Lebanese Civil Defense, the authorities said.

The attack targeted civil defense teams that were dousing fires triggered in recent air strikes on Froun -- a mountaintop village close to the borders with occupied Palestine, the emergency center of the of health said in a statement, adding that two others were also wounded in the attack.

Earlier today, the occupation forces targeted medics in the Lebanese village of Qabrikha, wounding two.

The ministry of public health released a statement condemning the occupation's insistence on targeting medics and rescuers who move around in the south in ambulance vehicles and fire engines with visible logos.

Meanwhile, the National News Agency reported that a pilotless aircraft crashed in the bushes near Konin. It reported several air raids by the occupation on a number of regions in southern Lebanon.

South Lebanon, a mainly mountainous region dotted with many villages, towns and farms, has turned into a theater of military hostilities since early October. The local media had reported that the death toll on the Lebanese side exceeded 500, in addition to wide-scale damage and destruction.

The Lebanese "resistance" has been targeting the occupation positions and facilities with rockets and bomb-rigged drones. (end)

ayb









