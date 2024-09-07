Inter-Department National Hockey: FCI, SSCB Win; CISF, CAG Play Out Draws

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Sep 7 (IANS) Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) notch maiden wins in high-scoring encounters in Group C of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, near here on Saturday.

In Pool D, which also began on Saturday, it was a day of drawn encounters as the Central Industrial Security Force and Comptroller & Auditor General Of India played out a 2-2 draw and later Punjab National shared a 2-2 draw with Central Reserve Force.

The day belonged to FCI who registered a 10-0 victory over Tamil Nadu Police. The highlight of the win was two four-goal including hat-trick efforts by Paramvir Singh who netted off penalty corners and a penalty stroke (4th – p.s; 21st – p.c, 35th – p.c and 40th – p.c) and Boby Singh Dhami (13th, 57th, 57th, 52nd) all off field-goals. Kerobin Lakra (19th - p.c) and Ganendrajit Ningombam (60th) competed in the tally.

FCI thus recorded the biggest win of the day.

Earlier in another Pool C encounter, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) logged an 8-0 win over Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). A brace each by Cyril Lugun (10th - p.c, 41st - p.c) and Jobanpreet Singh (29th, 30th) and a goal each by Harman Singh (2nd), Sushil Dhanwar (32 - p.s); Xaxa Sunil (25th) and Ajinkya Jadhav (60th) totalled the final scoreline.

In Pool A, Sports Authority Of India fended off the resistance by Indo Tibetan Border Police (I.T.B.P) Central Hockey Team 7-4 for their first win in two matches and jumped into second position after losing earlier. Three goals each by Aditya Lalage (18th, 37th, 45th) and Neeraj (34th; Pankaj 39th - p.c, 43rd) and a lone strike by (Abdul Ahad 14th) did the job for SAI.

For I.T.B.P., a goal each in collective mode by Roshan (50th - p.c), Anil (52nd - p.c), Dinachandra Moirangthem Singh (56th), Maibam Chingkheinganba Meetei (59th - p.s) proved to be a big fight-back in vain

In the last match of the day, the All-India Police Sports Control Board scored a 5-0 win over Canara Bank in Pool B and handed the bankmen their second successive loss. The police team logged their first win in two games so far. Akashdeep Singh (25th), Gurvinder Singh (29th - p.c), Dilpreet Singh (33rd), Hatinder Singh Singh (37th) and Dharamvir Singh (48th) did the job for the police team.

RESULTS:

Pool C: Services Sports Control Board: 8 (Harman Singh 2nd; Sushil Dhanwar 32 - p.s; Cyril Lugun 10th - p.c, 41st - p.c; Xaxa Sunil 25th; Jobanpreet Singh 29th, 30th; Ajinkya Jadhav 60th) bt Sashastra Seema Bal: 0. HT: 5-0

Pool C: Food Corporation Of India: 10 (Paramvir Singh 4th - p.s; 35th, - p.c, 35th - p.c, 21 - p.c; Boby Singh Dhami 13th,57th, 57th, 52nd; Kerobin Lakra 19 - p.c; Ganendrajit Ningombam 60th) bt Tamil Nadu Police: 0. HT: 4-0

Pool D: Central Industrial Security Force: 2 (Nithin 21st; Anjel Minz 58th) drew with Comptroller & Auditor General Of India: 2 (Jay Prakash Patel 26th; Xess Nilam Sanjeep 49th - p.c). HT: 1-1

Pool D: Punjab National Bank: 2 (Gursimran Singh 15th - p.c; Satender Kumar 25th) drew with Central Reserve Police Force: 2 (Rahul Sharma 43rd; Lovepreet Jainth 52nd). HT: 2-0

Pool A: Sports Authority Of India: 7 (Abdul Ahad 14th; Aditya Lalage 18th, 37th, 45th; Neeraj 34th; Pankaj 39th - p.c, 43rd) bt V I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team: 4 (Roshan 50th - p.c; Anil 52nd - p.c; Dinachandra Moirangthem Singh 56th; Maibam Chingkheinganba Meetei 59th - p.s). HT: 2-0

Pool B: Canara Bank: 0 lost to All India Police Sports Control Board: 5 (Akashdeep Singh 25th; Gurvinder Singh 29th - p.c; Dilpreet Singh 33rd; Hatinder Singh Singh 37th; Dharamvir Singh 48th). HT: 0-2