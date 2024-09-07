Duleep Trophy 2024: Dhruv Jurel Takes Stunning Catch Down Leg Side To Remove Musheer Khan (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's heroics with the glove helped India A make a strong fight back against India B on Day 3 of the first round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 on Saturday. The 23-year-old had a phenomenal day behind the stumps, taking five catches and played a pivotal role in removing India B's top order.

Dhruv probably produced the catch the of the to dismiss Musheer Khan, who had smashed century in the first innings. With the kind of form the 19-year-old was in, something special was needed to dismiss him and Jurel produced just that from behind the stumps, sending No.3 batsman back to the pavilion without disturbing the scorebard in the second innings.



Musheer tried to open his account by dragging Akash Deep's good length delivery down the leg side, but a thick edge went straight into Jurel's outstretched left hand. It was the Uttar Pradesh player's third catch of the innings, having previously played a role in dismissing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran.



Jurel was not done yet, as he took the catch of Musheer's brother Sarfaraz Khan off Avesh Khan's delivery. The India batsman was looking dangerous having stitched together a fourth wicket partnership of 72 runs with Rishabh Pant.

Jurel ended Day 3's play at Chinnaswamy Stadium with his fifth catch of the innings, yet another impressive effort to remove Nithish Kumar Reddy on Khaleel Ahmed's delivery.

At stumps, India B took a lead of 240 runs having made 150/6 in 31.3 overs.



