Enemy Strikes Village In Kharkiv Region - 18-Year-Old Girl Wounded
Date
9/7/2024 10:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russians carried out an air strike on the village of Novooosynove, Kupiansk district, injuring an 18-year-old girl.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“On September 7, at about 10:20 a.m., the occupiers launched an air strike on the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged. An 18-year-old girl was injured ,” the statement said.
It is noted that doctors provided assistance to the victim.
Read also:
War update: 151 combat clashes along frontlines, about 40 in Pokrovsk sector
A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
As Ukrinform reported, nine people, including two children, were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling on September 6.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
MENAFN07092024000193011044ID1108647556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.