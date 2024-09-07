Enemy Strikes Village In Kharkiv Region - 18-Year-Old Girl Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russians carried out an air strike on the village of Novooosynove, Kupiansk district, injuring an 18-year-old girl.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On September 7, at about 10:20 a.m., the occupiers launched an air strike on the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged. An 18-year-old girl was ,” the statement said.

It is noted that doctors provided assistance to the victim.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

As Ukrinform reported, nine people, including two children, were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling on September 6.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office