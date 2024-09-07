Sri Lanka Hit Back As Pope Falls During England Collapse In Second Test

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ollie Pope extended his first century as England captain but his side still collapsed against Sri Lanka on the second day of the third Test at the Oval on Saturday.

England, already 2-0 up in this three-match series, resumed on 221-3.

But they lost their last six wickets for 35 runs to be dismissed for 325 before lunch, with Pope out for 154.

Fast bowler Milan Rathnayake took 3-56 and Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva 2-18, with the tourists 1-0 off the lone over before the interval.

England, who swept the West Indies 3-0 earlier this season, are chasing their first home Test campaign clean sweep since 2004, when Michael Vaughan oversaw seven successive wins.

Pope, 103 not out overnight, had managed a mere 30 runs in four previous innings since succeeding the injured Ben Stokes as skipper at the start of this series.

Sri Lanka's four-man pace attack had failed to make the most of overcast conditions and a green-tinged pitch with a succession of wayward deliveries on Friday.

Lahiru Kumara though immediately settled into a more disciplined line and length on another gloomy morning illuminated by the Oval floodlights.

With just the fourth ball of the day, Kumara had Harry Brook given out caught behind.

But the batsman, who had added just two runs to his overnight eight, immediately reviewed umpire Joel Wilson's decision and replays showed no edge.

Brook, however, should have been out for 12 when a skewed shot off Rathnayake flew to deep point only for Asitha Fernando to let the ball go through his hands.

Three balls later, there was more frustration for Rathnayake as Pope edged an outswinger between second slip and gully.

Rathanyake's luck turned, however, when Brook was out for a frenetic 19, with a diving Kamindu Mendis holding an excellent catch at short cover off a well-struck drive.

It was the end of a partnership of 70 between Pope and Brook, with England now 261-4.

Pope was then given out lbw to Vishwa Fernando on 139 but his review showed the left-arm quick's delivery had pitched just outside leg stump.

De Silva's decision to deploy his gentle off-spin was rewarded with the cheap wickets of Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, fresh from a maiden hundred in the second Test at Lord's.

Pope then contributed to his own dismissal as England lost their fourth wicket in six overs, hitting left-armer Vishwa Fernando straight to deep square leg to end a 156-ball innings including 19 fours and two sixes.

Rathnayake wrapped up the innings by dismissing last man Shoaib Bashir, with Sri Lanka knowing had they bowled as well on Friday then England could have been in deep trouble.