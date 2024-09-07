Israeli Occupation Forces Carry Out New Attacks In Gaza Resulting In 24 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Israeli on Saturday carried out three massacres taking lives of 24 Palestinians in various sectors of Gaza Strip.

Revealing details, the Palestinian civil defense apparatus said in a statement five Palestinians joined the martyrs' rankS in air bombing of an apartment flat in Al-Buraij camp in the center of the enclave.

Elsewhere, medics retrieved corpses of six martyrs in an identical attack on Al-Hasayneh district in Al-Nusairat camp. Simultaneously, the shanty town was bombaded with artillery shells.

In Jibalya camp, there were four martyrs in bombardment and medics whisked a number of injured Gazans to hospitals. Additionally, two children were killed in Al-Nasr neighborhood.

Other air attacks targeted a location northeast of Rafah city, killing two people and wounding others. Moreover, the bodies of five martyrs were taken to Al-Nasser medical center in Rafah, and a single Palestinian died in artilley attacks near Abu Salem checkpoint.

Witnesses told KUNA that the occupation troops blew up residential buildings in Al-Sabra and vicinity of the university college west of Gaza city.

The health authorities meanwhile confirmed that the occupation army executed four massacres over the past 48 hours, killing 61 people and wounding 162 others. (end)

