Number Of Victims Of Russian Attack On Pavlohrad Increased To 82

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 82. 60 victims remain in hospitals.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“More than a day has passed since the missile attack on Pavlohrad, and people continue to seek medical help. As of now, there are 82 , including 7 minors. 60 victims remain in hospital,” the head of the region wrote.

According to him, a 69-year-old man with a head injury and shrapnel wound is in serious condition. All others are in moderate or light condition.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 6, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation. There were 64 reported injuries and one death as a result of the strike.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram