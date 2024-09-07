Knowledge Day Celebrated Together With Children Of Martyrs In Azerbaijan's Absheron
In the Absheron district, a meeting was held with the children
of martyrs who have been admitted to higher education institutions
for the 2024-2025 academic year and first graders, including
high-achieving students, Azernews reports.
The meeting, held on the occasion of "Knowledge Day," took place
at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Khirdalan city.
The participants first laid flowers at the bust of the National
Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid deep tribute to the memory of the
Great Leader.
The State Anthem was sung at the event, and a minute of silence
was observed to honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev and the
martyrs.
Abdin Farzaliev, the head of the Absheron District Executive
Authority, congratulated the successful students who passed the
entrance exams this year and the children of martyrs starting
school. He wished them success in their educational endeavors. He
noted that following the liberation of our lands from enemy
occupation due to the visionary leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev and the heroism of our united people and army, education in
an independent Azerbaijan has been implemented. Farzaliev
emphasized the opening of the Karabakh University this year and the
strong interest in this educational institution among students, and
he mentioned that the quality of education is given great
importance throughout the country, and the development of education
is one of the state's priority issues.
Following this, Ilham Abdullayeva, Director of the
Absheron-Khizi Regional Education Department; Samir Hasanov,
Director of“Zirve” Lyceum; Khayala Pashayeva, the wife of the
martyr Elsevər Pashayev; and Shabnam Novruzova, a graduate of
Khirdalan Secondary School No. 2 who scored the maximum 700 points
in the entrance exams, spoke about the achievements in education in
the district and congratulated the new students, wishing them
success.
At the end of the event, gifts were presented to the children of
martyrs who have entered school and to the high-achieving
students.
It was also noted that 81 children of martyrs living in the
Absheron district have been provided with school supplies.
