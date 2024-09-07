President: Ukraine Part Of World's Future Security Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that after the war ends, Ukraine should become a full member of the EU and NATO, as well as part of the future security infrastructure of Europe and the rest of the world.

The head of state said this during the session of the 50th Ambrosetti Forum held in Italy on Friday, September 6, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine is part of world's future security infrastructure, and primarily of Europe, because we are located on this continent. And security in Europe depends on security around the world, so Ukraine should be part of this security union, from many perspectives – defense, energy, technology, food," Zelensky emphasized.

He expressed his conviction that Ukraine should be an equal part of the European Union, as well as NATO.

"What does it give us? This is about making impossible the repetition of Russia's - or anyone else's - aggression," the president said.

According to the head of state, "territorially, the war is being waged in Ukraine, but the whole world has suffered." In particular, due to the blocking of Ukrainian grain exports, food prices rose and many countries saw a threat of famine. Therefore, in Zelensky's opinion, it is critical that Ukraine become a component of security alliances in the post-war future.

As reported earlier, on June 25, 2024, Ukraine and the EU launched official accession negotiations. This is the penultimate and most difficult stage on the nation's European integration path. The last stage will involve the approval by the Council of the EU and European Parliament, and ultimately the signing of the agreement.

Photo: President's Office