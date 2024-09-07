Amphibious Aircraft From Ministry Of Emergency Situations Deployed To Combat Wildfires In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Based on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and in order to assist with combating the severe forest fires in the Republic of Turkiye, an amphibious "BE-200CS" aircraft from the of Emergency Situations has been sent to the brotherly country and is continuing its firefighting operations, Azernews reports.

As part of the operation, the aircraft has been deployed to combat the forest fires in the Izmir-Bergama region.

The efforts to extinguish the fires are currently ongoing. Note that series of wildfires broke out across multiple regions in Turkiye. Authorities across the affected regions are on high alert as firefighting teams work tirelessly to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread. The cause of the fires in each location remains under investigation.

