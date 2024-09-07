Amphibious Aircraft From Ministry Of Emergency Situations Deployed To Combat Wildfires In Turkiye
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Based on the instructions of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and in order to assist with combating
the severe forest fires in the Republic of Turkiye, an amphibious
"BE-200CS" aircraft from the Ministry of Emergency Situations has
been sent to the brotherly country and is continuing its
firefighting operations, Azernews reports.
As part of the operation, the aircraft has been deployed to
combat the forest fires in the Izmir-Bergama region.
The efforts to extinguish the fires are currently ongoing. Note
that series of wildfires broke out across multiple regions in
Turkiye. Authorities across the affected regions are on high alert
as firefighting teams work tirelessly to extinguish the flames and
prevent further spread. The cause of the fires in each location
remains under investigation.
MENAFN07092024000195011045ID1108647229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.