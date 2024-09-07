Chief Minister Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa To Visit Kabul For Talks With Afghan Officials

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan, has announced that he will to Kabul regardless of whether Islamabad approves or disapproves of his visit.

According to Dawn newspaper, Mr Gandapur made this statement during a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, September 5.

The senior provincial official mentioned that he had requested the Pakistani permit him to visit Afghanistan.

He further emphasized that if Islamabad does not approve his request, he and tribal elders will travel to Kabul to negotiate with the Taliban government.

He stated that peace in this volatile province of Pakistan is closely linked to“a peaceful Afghanistan.”

Gandapur's determination to visit Kabul underscores his urgency in addressing pressing cross-border issues and fostering regional peace. His initiative reflects a proactive stance on navigating the complex dynamics between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly in light of the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistani officials have alleged that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is receiving support from the Afghan Taliban and finding refuge within Afghanistan's territory.

However, the Afghan Taliban have consistently denied these allegations, adding a layer of complexity to the diplomatic and security discussions between the two nations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram