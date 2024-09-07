Kartik Aaryan At Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor Walks Barefoot As He Visits Pandal To Seek Blessings (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-awaited and auspicious Ganeshotsav has begun today, September 7, 2024. As part of his annual custom, Kartik Aaryan went to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with his father, Manish Tiwari, and mother, Mala Tiwari, to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. In the video, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star was dressed casually. He donned a navy blue shirt and wide blue denim pants. He is portrayed kneeling and touching the idol's foot with his head. The was joined by a staff member who assisted in managing the gathering.

After leaving the arena, Kartik was spotted posing with numerous supporters.

Kartik was recently photographed attending a private screening of his ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday's OTT series launch Call Me Bae in Mumbai. He also met his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, who was present alongside her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at the occasion.

Kartik was most recently seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, a film based on Murlikant Petkar, the first Paralympic gold champion. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the sports drama under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Next, Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third edition in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film will also star Tripti Dimrii, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

The horror-comedy will be released in theatres around the Diwali weekend in 2024.

