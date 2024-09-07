Savitri Jindal: India's Richest Woman Has 9 Kids; Know Their Education

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Savitri Jindal Children Education Qualification: Savitri Jindal, who has decided to contest the Haryana Assembly 2024 as an independent, has 9 children. Out of which Sajjan and Naveen Jindal have received higher education from America. Know about the rest of the children.

