Kanchipuram: Here Are 7 Types Of Kanjivaram Sarees For Ganesh Puja

9/7/2024 3:26:20 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kanjivaram sarees are traditional silk sarees from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, famed for its rich texture, brilliant colours, and complex motifs. Wearing a Kanjivaram saree during Ganesh Puja lends beauty to the celebration. Here are seven styles of Kanjivaram sarees you may wear during the festival.


Here are seven styles of Kanjivaram sarees you may wear during the festival


Features traditional temple motifs.


Intricate checks are woven throughout.


Adorned with floral and paisley designs.


Showcases vibrant peacock motifs.


Bold contrast border with intricate zari work.



Rich and heavy brocade design.


Modern geometric patterns blended with traditional silk.

