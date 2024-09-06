UAE Weather: Red Alert Issued For Fog, Drop In Visibility

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 7:16 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility by the National Centre of Meteorology. The alert is active from 3.55am till 8.30am on September 7.

A red alert indicates that residents must take action, since hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast. Earlier, a yellow alert was also issued till 8.30am by the weather department.

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to be careful while driving, and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards.

The speed limit has been revised to 80kmph on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, Abu Dhabi. This has been done at the stretch from Al Thamriya Bridge to Al Hamra Bridge, and at the stretch between Qareen Al Aish and Al Hamra Bridge.

According to a forecast by NCM, the weather is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Convective clouds may form towards the east and south by afternoon, with a probability of rainfall. The weather is expected to be humid by night and Sunday morning. Humidity can go up to 90 per cent in the internal regions, coastal areas, and islands, and can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

