Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Whatsapp Messages, Smses, Images, And Gifs To Share With Family & Friends

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saturday, 7 September marks the beginning of the 10-day celebration of the Hindu festival 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. This vibrant festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings.

Also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi', the celebrations for the festival involve a mix of devotional and festive activities. On Day 1 of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha in form of elaborate and colorful idols to their homes.



They offer prayers, observe fasts, perform rituals, and participate in community gatherings. The festival often features music, dance, and elaborate decorations.

The last day, known as Anant Chaturdashi, involves a grand procession where the idols are immersed in water, symbolizing Ganesha's return to his celestial abode. This immersion is accompanied by chants and celebrations, marking both an end and a renewal as the cycle starts again for the next year.



On this sacred occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha fill your life with boundless joy and harmony. May his divine presence guide you through every challenge and bring you peace and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a beautiful celebration.

As the vibrant festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi begin, may Lord Ganesha shower you with his blessings and wisdom. May your life be filled with love, success, and endless happiness. My heartfelt wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for joy and renewal. I pray that Lord Ganesha's blessings illuminate your life, removing all obstacles and filling your days with positivity and success. May you have a truly blessed and memorable celebration with those you hold dear.

