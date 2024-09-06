TIAGO PZK TO MAKE GROUNDBREAKING DEBUT AT THE 2024 VMAS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE ARGENTINE URBAN ARTIST JOINS GLOBAL SUPERSTAR ANITTA FOR FIRST-EVER LIVE PERFORMANCE OF SMASH HIT,“ALEGRÍA”

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argentine urban artist Tiago PZK marks an impressive milestone in his flourishing career as he sets to make his debut VMAs performance at this year's award ceremony. Tiago will join global sensation Anitta as they bring their Brazilian funk mega hit“Alegría” to life on the storied stage.

The 2024 VMAs will be broadcast live from New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11 at 8pm EST via MTV and Univision.

The groundbreaking announcement adds to the star's extensive list of accomplishments with his latest hit“Alegría” featuring Anitta and Emilia – the fifth single issued from his acclaimed sophomore album, 'GOTTI A.' Since its release, the track has notably amassed over 14.4 million views on YouTube and over 14.9 million streams on Spotify alone. Furthermore,“Alegría” reached No. 1 in Uruguay and peaked at No. 4 in Argentina, as well as entered the Top 100 in Paraguay (#64), Bolivia (#75), and Chile (#93). The song also dominated the No. 1 position on YouTube's trending music videos in Argentina.

On July 4, Tiago PZK released his blockbuster sophomore album 'GOTTI A' – a 14-song opus that tracks Tiago as he switches lanes between various genres of music, including rap, urban pop, and R&B. To date, 'GOTTI A' has accumulated over 345 million streams worldwide.

2024 has seen Tiago enjoy a trailblazing series of shows – having wrapped up a successful Spain run at the Reggaeton Beach Festival in Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca, Santander, Benidorm, Marbella, and Aviles. More recently, the Argentine star delivered show-stopping performances at Baja Beach Fest and Dale MIXX. Additionally, Tiago PZK kicked off his“GOTTI A TOUR” in Milan earlier this year and will take his highly anticipated show to the United States. The North American leg of his“GOTTI A TOUR” will kick off on October 27 in Chicago and make its way through big-market cities such as New York, Miami, El Paso, and Houston, before wrapping up on November 17 in Los Angeles. The tour is slated to conclude on November 23 in Mexico City.

ABOUT TIAGO PZK:

Tiago Uriel Pacheco Lezcano, alias Tiago PZK, is a 23-year-old Argentine artist whose budding career as a stylish purveyor of memorable urban/pop songs has grown by leaps and bounds in the past year. He is currently among the most listened to artists on Spotify globally, with more than 20 million monthly listeners.

So far in 2024, Tiago PZK has enjoyed massive crossover hits such as“The Door” with Teddy Swims, and an exciting festival run with stops at Cosquín Rock in Argentina, Pura Cepa in Bolivia, and DN7 in the Canary Islands. In June, Tiago performed at the Garden Awards in Argentina and won the“Best Urban Song” award later that night for“Los del Espacio” alongside Lit Killah, Duki, Emilia, FMK, Maria Becerra, and Big One.

This year has also seen the arrival of his anticipated sophomore album“GOTTI A,” which was released July 2024 and is accompanied by his“GOTTI A” tour. Executively produced by Tiago and Tatool, 'GOTTI A' also finds Tiago collaborating with state-of-the-art producers of the likes of Charlie Heat [Kanye West, Madonna, Travis Scott] and Yeti Beats [Doja Cat], among others. To date, the album has amassed more than 210 million streams on Spotify alone, and more than 135 million views on YouTube. Tiago kicked off the“GOTTI A TOUR” with a successful series of shows in Spain at the Reggaeton Beach Festival in Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca, Santander, Benidorm, and Marbella, before concluding at the Áviles edition on July 27. Continuing his tour, Tiago also made his debut in Italy with a show at the Circolo Magnolia. Throughout August to November, Tiago will bring his tour to Latin America and the United States, making stops in major North American cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and more before wrapping up in Mexico City on November 23.

