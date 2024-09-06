Data Security Market To Grow By USD 3.87 Billion From 2023-2027, AI And Strict Data Protection Regulations Drive Transformation - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global data security market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

Data Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3866.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Amazon Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Sirius Computer Solutions Inc., Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, Varonis Systems Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

Market Driver

Data automation is revolutionizing the tech sector, including data security. Automation in data security refers to the use of technology to perform repetitive data security tasks. This trend is gaining popularity due to the increasing complexity of cyberattacks and the understaffed data security teams in organizations. Data security automation tools and platforms can assist in managing hardware and software assets, conducting vulnerability assessments, monitoring data, maintaining asset conditions, and patching systems. By automating these tasks, organizations can improve efficiency, reduce workload, and focus on the business impact of data security solutions. The adoption of data security automation is expected to drive the growth of the global data security market.



The Data Security Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing volumes of digital data and the expanding use of information applications. Cybercrimes, including money theft, lost property, and intellectual property theft, pose a major threat to businesses and individuals. Digitalization trends, such as the proliferation of digital devices, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing, add to the complexity of data security. Data auditing, real-time alerts, risk assessment, and minimization are essential practices to mitigate data breaches. CSIS reports reveal an exponential trend in cyberattacks, with viruses, phishing attempts, and endpoint protection being key concerns. IoT devices, SPDI rules, mobile technology, social media, and Simple Storage Service are also areas of focus. Industry associations, national statistical offices, security organizations, and government entities are collaborating to enhance cybersecurity. Forecasting techniques, including internet penetration and forecasting techniques like exponential trend smoothing, are used to anticipate cyber threats. VPN, AI, and ML are emerging technologies that offer enhanced security solutions. B2C, B2B, and B2G sectors are investing in security testing, Mobile Device Management, and VAT to safeguard their financial statements. Cybersecurity is a critical business priority in today's digital world.



Market Challenges



The integration of data security solutions into various industry verticals, such as

BFSI, telecom, transportation, and public- sector firms, is on the rise. However, this trend brings about system integration and interoperability challenges. Organizations often face difficulties in integrating multiple data security systems with their existing IT infrastructure. Technical issues during operations can lead to significant costs and reduced operational efficiencies. Vendors must address these concerns by providing unified data security solutions that can easily integrate with existing systems. Customization of data security solutions can be costly, making it difficult for vendors to cater to individual organization's unique requirements. Seamless integration of multiple data security systems is crucial to avoid cross-platform issues and ensure the market's continued growth. Vendors must conduct thorough trials before introducing new solutions to mitigate technical glitches and hacking risks. The Data Security market is expanding rapidly due to increasing challenges in safeguarding sensitive information for Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), and Business-to-Government (B2G) transactions.

Cyberattacks, VAT fraud, and data thefts pose significant risks to financial statements and business continuity. Industry associations, national statistical offices, and security organizations work together to address these issues. Challenges include cyberattacks, VAT fraud, and data breaches affecting financial statements and business continuity. B2C, B2B, and B2G sectors face these risks. SMEs, PII, IT infrastructure, and Cloud solutions are primary concerns. Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Threat Protection, and Endpoint security are essential tools. Cyber hygiene practices, Targeted attacks, Business Continuity Plan, and Sensitive data protection are crucial. Global organizations, regulatory authorities, and emerging startups grapple with data ingestion, structured and unstructured data, Cloud deployment, and On-premises deployment. Financial loss, intellectual property loss, competitive advantages, and business disruption are potential consequences. Financial capabilities and IT security infrastructure are key factors. AI, ML, VPN, and Next-Generation Firewalls are essential technologies. Regulatory compliance and cybersecurity best practices are essential.

Segment Overview

This data security market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 On-premises 1.2 Cloud-based



2.1 Large enterprise 2.2 SME



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

On-premises- The Data Security Market is a significant business sector that focuses on safeguarding digital information from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction. Companies invest in data security solutions to protect sensitive data, maintain customer trust, and comply with regulations. Growth in digital transformation and increasing cyber threats drive market expansion. Key players include IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, and Symantec.

Research Analysis

The Data Security market is a critical segment of the technology industry, focusing on safeguarding digital information from cyberattacks for Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), and Business-to-Government (B2G) sectors. With the increasing use of technology and the internet, the market's significance continues to grow. Value-Added Tax (VAT) offices and national statistical offices are also key stakeholders in ensuring data security for financial statements. Cybercrimes, including Odinaff, Danabot, Camubot, Backswap, and others, pose significant threats to data security. Security organizations play a vital role in mitigating these risks through Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Threat Protection, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) solutions. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly targeted, making it essential to secure PII and IT infrastructure. Cloud solutions and Information applications are also significant areas of focus, as data volumes continue to grow. Industry associations are crucial in setting standards and best practices for data security. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are also essential tools for secure data transmission.

Market Research Overview

The Data Security market is a dynamic and evolving industry that encompasses various sectors including B2C, B2B, B2G, and large enterprises. With the increasing use of technology and digitalization trends, the market is witnessing an exponential trend in cyberattacks, data thefts, identity thefts, and business disruptions. VAT, industry associations, national statistical offices, and security organizations play crucial roles in data security. Cybersecurity threats come in various forms, such as financial statements manipulation, targeted attacks, and data breaches. SMEs, PII, IT infrastructure, Cloud solutions, Endpoint security, and Cyber hygiene practices are key areas of focus. Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Threat Protection, and AI, ML are essential tools for securing data. Data volumes continue to grow, driven by digital data generation from various sources, including the Internet of Things, digital devices, and social media. Data Auditing, Data Real-time Alerts, and Data risk assessment are crucial for identifying and mitigating risks. Data minimization, Breaches, Capital loss, Intellectual property loss, and Business Continuity Plan are significant concerns for organizations. Regulatory authorities play a vital role in enforcing data security regulations and compliance. Digitalization trends, such as Cloud deployment and On-premises deployment, require robust IT security infrastructure. Cybercrimes, including money theft, lost property, and intellectual property theft, pose significant risks to organizations. VPN, SPDI Rules, Simple Storage Service, Syxsense, Mobile Device Management, and other security solutions are essential for securing data in various deployment models. Cybercrimes continue to evolve, necessitating the need for advanced security solutions and continuous security testing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Deployment



On-premises

Cloud-based

Type



Large Enterprise

SME

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

