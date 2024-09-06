Japanese Based Entertainment Stock Bloomz Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMZ) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including entertainment reports on trading for BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMZ ), a Japanese production and voice management company.

The stocks makes the top percentage gainer on today's news, currently trading at $2.1600, up $1.3520, gaining 165.2812% on volume of over 117 Million shares. The day's high for the stock was $2.80 as of this report.

BloomZ announced today that on September 4, 2024, it entered into a business alliance agreement with CrossVision Inc. ("CrossVision"), a Japanese digital entertainment company specializing in Web 3.0 technology, to create joint entertainment offerings.

Through cooperation with CrossVision, BloomZ plans to combine its expertise and network in the animation and VTuber industries with CrossVision's advanced Web 3.0 technology. Together, BloomZ and CrossVision aim to enhance fan engagement with blockchain technology, and live events in the metaverse. By integrating CrossVision's technology into BloomZ's production processes, BloomZ expects to develop new digital content, offering interactive and personalized experiences. This collaboration is expected to allow customers to own and trade digital items, directly reflecting their contributions to the content, and create virtual communities where they can connect and experience live events in real-time.

"I am pleased to announce our strategic business alliance with CrossVision, which we believe is a significant milestone in diversifying and innovating the revenue streams in our animation production and VTuber management business," said BloomZ CEO, Kazusa Aranami. "In recent years, blockchain technology has emerged as a new source of revenue within the digital entertainment space, gradually gaining market acceptance. Finding innovative ways to connect our customers with our animation projects and affiliated VTubers has always been a key focus for us. Through this cooperation with CrossVision, we aim to use Web 3.0 technology to create new and engaging experiences, allowing our customers to interact with their favorite animation projects, VTubers, and each other. We believe the integration of blockchain technology and digital assets will open new revenue streams, further strengthening our financial growth and enhancing shareholder value. We look forward to working with CrossVision to incorporate their technologies with our business."

