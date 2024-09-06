Taiwan #UNGA79: Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Outlines Campaign

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (TAIWAN Today) – Ahead of the opening of the United Nations' 79th General Assembly September 10 in New York City, Deputy of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang held a press event September 3 in Taipei City to detail Taiwan's annual UN campaign.

The theme of the UNGA general debate, set to kick off September 24, is“Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations.” Ironically,“Taiwan's 23.5 million people are still excluded from the global organization,” said MOFA.

The deputy minister said China's distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758 continues to pose serious threats to the Taiwan Strait status quo and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Tien urged the UN to take proactive action to address the issue.

Since the resolution does not exclude Taiwan's UN participation, Tien called on the global organization to seek proper arrangements for Taiwan to take part in its activities, meetings and mechanisms, so that Taiwan can contribute to fulfilling UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Tien also said that the UN Secretariat should adopt a neutral position and stop misusing the resolution to deprive the rights of Taiwan's people and media to visit the UN, take part in-or cover its activities and meetings.

To canvass more global support for Taiwan, Tien said the government will continue to appeal to its allies' permanent UN representatives to send joint letters to UN secretary-general António Guterres and speak for Taiwan at related UN events.

Equally importantly, minister of foreign affairs Lin Chia-lung penned an article that has been published in various international mainstream media, highlighting how Taiwan's UN inclusion could secure peace in the Indo-Pacific.

A short film entitled“ IC You ” was launched the same day to showcase Taiwan's technology and semiconductor manufacturing prowess , emphasizing the country's key role in global development. Several sideline events will also be staged during #UNGA79 assembly elucidating the case for Taiwan's UN participation, the ministry said.

