Foreign Ministry Denounces Occupation's Targeting Of American Activist

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)-- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Friday, condemned the Israeli forces' targeting of an American activist, describing the incident as a horrible crime for which those involved must face consequences.Identified as Aysenur Eygi, was shot in the head and died after arriving at the hospital, while while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank, near the town of Beita.The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, affirmed that this crime, which was committed in retaliation for the Palestinian people, was a continuation of the crimes committed by the occupation and its ongoing violations against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. It also reflects the extreme policies of the Israeli government, which feeds into extremism and hatred and encourages settlers to target the killing of Palestinians and anyone who supports the Palestinian people in their struggle for their rightful state on June 4, 1967 lines with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.In light of the ongoing oppression and violations that the Palestinian people face in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Ambassador Qudah emphasized the need for the international community to uphold its moral and legal obligations, compel Israel to cease its aggression against the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and hold those who commit crimes against the Palestinian people accountable.