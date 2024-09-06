Netherlands Gives Ukraine Missiles, Equipment And Materials For F-16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands is providing technical equipment and materials for Ukrainian F-16s, as well as air-to-air missiles to protect Ukrainian airspace.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans at a meeting in the Ramstein format on Friday, Ukrinform reports, citing the Dutch Defense Ministry.

“F-16 aircraft need auxiliary materials and spare parts for maintenance, otherwise they will not be able to fly. The Netherlands will 80 million euros worth of materials,” the defense minister said.

The package will include a significant number of spare parts, generators, vehicles, basic maintenance materials, specialized tools, etc.

The minister emphasized that the aid will also include air-to-air missiles to enable the Ukrainian Air Force to shoot down enemy aircraft.

For security reasons, the minister did not disclose the details of the package and the time of its delivery, but noted that the intention is to deliver the materials to Ukraine as soon as possible.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, the Netherlands said it would increase defense spending by more than 10% next year and buy new tanks, fighters, a frigate and air defense systems amid Russian aggression.