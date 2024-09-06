Latest U.S. Aid Package To Strengthen Ukraine's Defense With Artillery, Air Defense, Armored Vehicles - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine thanked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, U.S. Congress, and the American people for the announced package of security assistance to Ukraine.

The head of state stated this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to President Joe Biden, both parties in Congress, and the American people for the security assistance package announced today. Its items are critical to Ukraine's defense, particularly air defense, artillery, and armored capabilities. American assistance has already saved thousands of Ukrainian lives and this is the kind of leadership that is required," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky,discuss contents of new defense support package

He recalled that the package "comes right on the day when we met in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ramstein, for an important discussion with partners and strong steps to support our men and women at the frontline."

"We value these decisions and rely on the pledged packages to be delivered and work on the battlefield as soon as possible. We continue to stand strong together, defending freedom and countering Russian aggression and terror," the president wrote.

meets with Scholz and thanks him for his leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defens

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the beginning of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on September 6 that the U.S. is providing a $250 million military aid package that will be delivered quickly.

Photo: President's Office