Turkiye Enraged By Killing American Of Turkish Origin In The West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Turkiye expressed wrath on Friday over the deadly shooting of a pro-Palestinian American woman of Turkish descent during a demonstration in the West Bank.

The Foreign stated that it had received with deep distress the news about the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in Nablus by the troops, decrying "the criminal killing by the occupation of Benjamin Netanyahu."

Israel continues to silence and terrorize anyone who scrambles to aid the Palestinians and struggles against genocide, the ministry said, alluding to the slain US-Turkish citizen who was shot in the head during a peaceful demonstration.

"This policy of violence will lead nowhere," it said, adding that the responsible occupation leaders would be ultimately prosecuted by the international tribunals. (end)

