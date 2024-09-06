UAE Leads In Chicken Imports From Brazil In August

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Arab Emirates was the top destination of Brazilian chicken exports in August, importing 39,200 tonnes, down 17% year on year. Saudi Arabia was the fourth destination, purchasing 26,900 tonnes, a 28% decline in the same comparison, according to data released on Friday (6) by Brazilian poultry and pork lobby ABPA . Rounding up the top five destinations, there was Japan in second, South Africa in third, and China in fifth.

According to ABPA, Brazilian chicken exports were lower in August this year compared to the same month last year, both in terms of volume and value, although the average value per tonne increased. Year-to-date exports also showed a decline compared to 2023.

Last month, 379,800 tonnes of chicken were exported, a volume 12.3% lower than in the same period of 2023. In terms of value, the reduction was 4.5%, totaling USD 793.6 million. Year-to-date exports amounted to 3.432 million tons, 1.8% less than between January and August 2023, and the revenue totals USD 6.319 billion, a 7.8% decrease.”

In a statement, ABPA President Ricardo Santin was quoted as saying that exports so far have been consistent with 2023's whole-year monthly average. He also noted that the average price increased. According to ABPA data, in August each exported tonne was sold for USD 2,089, 8.9% higher than in August 2023 and the highest average price since August 2022, when each tonne was sold for USD 2,106.

“The average price was heavily influenced by the increase in shipments to high-value markets, such as Japan,” said Santin. Sales to the country grew by 32%, reaching 39,000 tonnes in August.“On the other hand, there was a loss of shipping window at certain ports, especially in Paranaguá [in Paraná state], where there has been significant logistical congestion. Additionally, specific effects of Newcastle Disease contributed to the lower results, particularly in shipments to China and Mexico,” said the ABPA's executive. A bird was identified with Newcastle Disease in Rio Grande do Sul state, leading to bans on some destinations. Most of these were lifted.

Read more:

Brazil ships 10,000 tonnes of poultry to Algeria

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Jonathan Campos/AEN

The post UAE leads in chicken imports from Brazil in August appeared first on ANBA News Agency .