Splash Clinical Announces Partnership With Cambridge Cognition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through enhanced cognitive screening via CANTABTM, the partnership aims to accelerate clinical trial recruitment for CNS studies.

Wauwasota, WI, and Cambridge, UK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Clinical , the new standard in patient recruitment solutions, and Cambridge Cognition (AIM: COG), a leading provider of digital solutions for brain health assessments, announced today a partnership to accelerate recruitment for central nervous system (CNS) clinical trials.

The collaboration between Splash Clinical and Cambridge Cognition integrates CANTAB (Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery), Cambridge Cognition's proprietary assessment tool, into Splash's patient recruitment platform, facilitating the pre-screening process for clinical trial candidates for studies focusing on CNS indications.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cambridge Cognition," said Matt Teuteberg, Founder and CEO of Splash Clinical. "By integrating their assessment tools into our platform, we will increase our efficiency in finding the right patients for clinical trials. This partnership will save time and resources for our clients and ultimately make treatments available for patients faster."

By integrating CANTAB early in the recruitment process, the partnership will significantly improve patient qualification. At the same time, it reduces screening failures and increases the quality of patients entering the trial. Potential trial participants can complete the online cognitive assessment in 5-10 minutes, providing researchers with critical pre-screening data before in-person visits. By building upon Splash Clinical's recruitment methods. Researchers will be able to reach a broader population while maintaining high-quality standards.

"Partnering with Splash just made sense for us," said Liam Kaufman, Cambridge Cognition's VP of Clinical Sciences. "They've got a great recruitment platform and a solid track record in recruitment. Our tools complement their process perfectly. Our goal is to make it easier for researchers to find the right participants for their CNS trials. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

CANTAB's integration into Splash's platform was successfully tested last year. During the pilot, Cambridge Cognition's software helped to filter in hard-to-find patients with early Alzheimer's symptoms. Results from the test showed a significant reduction in screen failures and an increase in the quality of participants entering the trial. Based on these promising results, Splash Clinical and Cambridge Cognition are expanding their collaboration to benefit researchers, sponsors, and patients across various CNS indications.

