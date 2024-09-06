Legendary Icon Jimi Hendrix Foundation Launches Its First Ever Experiential Crypto Token: $HEYJOE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jimi Hendrix Foundation Launches $HeyJoe Token

Coin Theaters Logo Token: $CRE8

The Jimi Hendrix Foundation is launching its efforts to introduce to new generations charitable endeavors benefiting people around the world. Token: $HEYJOE

- Joe Rosignolo, CEO of the Jimi Hendrix FoundationSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Are You Crypto Experienced? The Official Jimi Hendrix Foundation is engaged in a cause related co-venture with Coin Theaters to launch a historic $HEYJOE crypto token in the charitable spirit and Star Power of Jimi Hendrix, a globally recognized ambassador of goodwill who still remains an eternally relevant cultural vanguard.The Jimi Hendrix Foundation is launching its efforts to introduce all generations charitable endeavors benefiting people around the world.DeFi, Crypto and Web3.0 will provide the unique and unprecedented opportunity of reconnecting the spirit, essence, and timeless music of the rock legend Jimi Hendrix, to fans and supporters of this worldwide effort.The newly released $HEYJOE token will help the Jimi Hendrix Foundation raise awareness and support a wide array of charitable endeavors and initiatives ranging from Autism, music therapy, traumatic brain injury, veterans and musical instruments to kids and schools introducing children to the gift of music. The Jimi Hendrix Foundation is also engaged in food sourcing to address the growing need for food programs for displaced people, homeless and hungry. The $HEYJOE token will serve as an ambassador of Jimi's calling and allow those to participate by obtaining this token to honor Jimi and serve communities throughout the world. It truly Pays to Give.“Jimi Hendrix was more than a transformative guitarist and artist. He was truly the embodiment of the compassion and love deeply entrenched in the dynamic and turbulent era of the 1960's. He viewed his talent as a gift to promote peace and harmony for all people everywhere in the world” Joe Rosignolo, CEO of the Jimi Hendrix Foundation.“The $HEYJOE token will embrace the next phase of web evolution and enable us to engage the world with charitable giving ushered in by the enormous talent and guitar prodigy that Jimi was. He stood for serving people and wanted his talent to fuel acts of kindness and community to all those his music reached. We are thrilled with our alignment with Coin Theaters to reach a massive audience where trading of our token will allow us to launch charitable campaigns we previously thought unimaginable.”“Coin Theaters is an emerging platform of content distribution and enabling crypto token creation technology allowing artists, personalities, influencers, foundations and business to create global brand awareness and benefit from enhanced visibility as well as reach through the ever-evolving crypto economy.” Jason Rindahl, Chief Strategy Officer of Coin Theaters ($CRE8).“We see the nefarious actors, scammers, and pump and dumpers in this realm and are offering a new alternative to foster brand building in full compliance with existing and future governance respective to decentralized finance (DeFi) and content distribution within the new landscape that is Web3.0. We are beyond thrilled to be part of this endeavor to help the Jimi Hendrix Foundation manifest Jimi's vision and goals and will provide powerful, ongoing resources to assist the Foundation today, tomorrow and for future generations.To learn more about the Jimi Hendrix Foundation, please visit the continually updated website, or follow the Foundation's campaigns, events and news on X/Twitter on their newly launched account, @JimiHendrixfndnTo purchase the $HEYJOE token, one must swap Ethereum on the Base Network in exchange for the $HEYJOE token using the Coinbase wallet and a wide array of exchanges such as Uniswap and more.Found on Base: $HEYJOEContract address is: 0x704ab9a4cc811a60a35decc1570c90d079a5376bDextools Tracking:The James Marshall Hendrix Foundation/Jimi Hendrix Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization commissioned in 1988 by Jimi's father, Al Hendrix. Their mission involves support for Autism – PTSD – Music Therapy and is expanding into a whole new realm of charitable endeavors supporting people throughout the world. Their motto was and remains, Expressing Life Through Music. Contact us for new ideas and opportunities at (877) IF6-WAS9 or ...Coin Theaters, LLC ($CRE8) is a Rhode Island based Decentralized Crowd Funding platform designed to help prominent individuals tokenize (Tokenomics) their brand and eliminate barriers between them and their target audience. Our mission is to revolutionize crowdfunding by integrating blockchain technology, digital currencies, Web 3.0, and streaming services. We have developed a state-of-the-art platform for everyone who wants to participate in the latest media trends while embracing the future of media creators, ensuing the absence of censorship, and protecting the privacy of all participants. By prioritizing innovation, privacy, and community engagement, we strive to provide a platform where creativity and technology thrive together.Visit us at or contact us at ...,X/Twitter: @CoinTheatersFound on the Base Network: $CRE8Contract Address:0x4e643afe295bcf76a9b3f95be13a73288b620ab9Dextools Tracking:

