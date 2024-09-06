North East High School Marching Band Fundraiser: An Unforgettable Evening With“Between 2 Minds”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Between 2 Minds team hosts event with local Maryland high school to raiser money for new uniforms.

The Blue Crew Marching hosted a special fundraiser featuring the mind-reading and hypnosis duo, Between 2 Minds.

NORTH EAST, MD, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On April 27, 2024, the North East High School (NEHS) was transformed into a hub of excitement, laughter, and awe as the Blue Crew Marching Band hosted a special fundraiser featuring the mind-reading and hypnosis duo, Between 2 Minds . This spectacular event, held in the school's auditorium, was a monumental effort to raise funds for the band's much-needed new uniforms.

A Night of Magic and Mystery

While you would imagine the performers to be the stars of the evening, the true stars of the show quickly became a number of volunteers, mostly students, in the hypnosis show during the second act. Students were quickly hypnotized to perform a number of amazing feats on stage, ending the evening with an unbelievable competition-style dance routine showing off amazing moves that most didn't see coming!

Community Support and Unwavering Dedication

This event wasn't just about entertainment; it was a testament to the strong community spirit that surrounds the NEHS Blue Crew Marching Band. Jaime Wolfkill, the event coordinator, praised the performers and the local community for their unwavering support:

“Judge Mentalist and Bernardo Rodriguez are masters of hypnosis and mind reading! The band parents, teachers, guests, and band students had a night of amazement and laughter watching some of their friends dance on stage under hypnosis.”

The fundraiser was not only a night of joy but also a crucial effort to support the band's mission. As a part of Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS), the marching band relies heavily on community support through fundraisers and donations. The event successfully brought the community together for a shared cause, highlighting the importance of local support in nurturing student programs.

A Heartfelt Thanks and Future Plans

The success of the event was evident not just in the smiles and applause that filled the room but also in the tangible progress toward the fundraising goal. Thanks to the overwhelming support from attendees and the incredible talents of Judge Mentalist and Bernardo Rodriguez, the Blue Crew Marching Band is now one step closer to achieving its goal of purchasing new uniforms. Special thanks are also due to ServPro of Cecil County for being a premier sponsor of the event. In her review, Wolfkill expressed her gratitude:

“These guys really care about the students and we can't thank them enough for helping us reach our goal to purchase new uniforms.” She also hinted at future collaborations, adding,“We look forward to booking again for the 2024/25 school year!”

Join the Movement: Support NEHS Blue Crew Marching Band

The success of this fundraiser underscores the critical role that community involvement plays in the sustainability of programs like the NEHS Blue Crew Marching Band. As the band continues to strive for excellence, community members are encouraged to stay engaged, participate in future events, and consider making donations to support the band's ongoing needs.

A full video of the hypnosis performance is available for sale, and an ongoing portion of proceeds will be donated to the Marching Band. Video is available here .

Whether you're a parent, an alumni, or simply a fan of live entertainment, your support can make a significant difference in the lives of these talented students. Stay tuned for more events like this, and be sure to catch the next performance by Between 2 Minds as they continue to leave audiences spellbound with their unique blend of hypnosis and mind-reading magic.

The April 27th fundraiser was a shining example of how entertainment, community, and education can come together for a worthy cause. The NEHS Blue Crew Marching Band, bolstered by the success of this event, is marching proudly toward the future, and with continued community support, their rhythm will only grow stronger.

Stay connected with the NEHS Blue Crew and learn how you can contribute to their success by visiting their official website and following their social media channels. Together, we can ensure that the music never stops!

