Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the third quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the third quarter of 2024:

July 2024

Pauline Ho

Certified Public Accountant

Laus Consulting Services LLC

Paul Frederick Burmeister

Owner, Farmer, Chemist and Agriculturist

Paul Burmeister Farm

Jonathan R. Yarowsky

Co-Chair and Partner

WilmerHale LLP

Dr. Daniel E. Jolly

Chief Forensic Odontologist

Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Dr. Margaret Boone Rappaport

Co-Founder

The Human Sentience Project, LLC

August 2024

Nancy Ann Alden

Administrative Law Judge (Retired)

Social Security Administration

Dr. David John de Harter

Radiation Oncologist (Retired) and Sculptor

Galerie MOTO

Connie Goodman-Milone

Writer, Humanitarian and Hospice Volunteer

Nasreen Haroon

Owner

Nasreen Haroon Collections

Vincent W. Allen

Managing Director

VAAV Industries

September 2024

Dr. Steven M. Stanley

Research Professor, Research Associate and Writer

Florida State University and The Smithsonian Institution

Dr. Leonard Wesley Gray

Chief Scientist (Retired)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Marty Herman

Owner

Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art

Vincent J. Tomeo

Teacher (Retired)

Francis Lewis High School

Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler

Founder, Clinical Psychologist and Psychoanalyst

Object Relations Institute for Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at .

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who