عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Third Quarter Of 2024


9/6/2024 1:00:58 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the third quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the third quarter of 2024:

July 2024

Pauline Ho
 Certified Public Accountant
Laus Consulting Services LLC

Paul Frederick Burmeister
 Owner, Farmer, Chemist and Agriculturist
Paul Burmeister Farm

Jonathan R. Yarowsky
 Co-Chair and Partner
WilmerHale LLP

Dr. Daniel E. Jolly
 Chief Forensic Odontologist
Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Dr. Margaret Boone Rappaport
 Co-Founder
The Human Sentience Project, LLC

August 2024

Nancy Ann Alden
 Administrative Law Judge (Retired)
Social Security Administration

Dr. David John de Harter
 Radiation Oncologist (Retired) and Sculptor
Galerie MOTO

Connie Goodman-Milone
 Writer, Humanitarian and Hospice Volunteer

Nasreen Haroon
 Owner
Nasreen Haroon Collections

Vincent W. Allen
 Managing Director
VAAV Industries

September 2024

Dr. Steven M. Stanley
 Research Professor, Research Associate and Writer
Florida State University and The Smithsonian Institution

Dr. Leonard Wesley Gray
 Chief Scientist (Retired)
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Marty Herman
 Owner
Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art

Vincent J. Tomeo
 Teacher (Retired)
Francis Lewis High School

Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler
 Founder, Clinical Psychologist and Psychoanalyst
Object Relations Institute for Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at .

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

MENAFN06092024003732001241ID1108645371


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search