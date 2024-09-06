FL State Representative Linda Chaney Joins FL Nonprofit, Our Children Have Rights, As Development Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Child Custody & Coparenting Resources

Clearwater, FL – Our Children Have Rights, a statewide nonprofit organization, appoints FL State Representative Linda Chaney as Development Director.

- Jake Hornstein Co-Founder & Executive DirectorCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CONTACT INFORMATION:Our Children Have Rights ( )Jake Hornstein(516)652-7880...FL State Representative Linda Chaney Joins Our Children Have Rights as Development DirectorOur Children Have Rights (OCHR), a statewide nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of State Representative Linda Chaney as Development Director. In this role, Rep. Chaney will oversee all development strategies to increase fundraising efforts through individual and corporate donations, grants, and sponsorships. A highly regarded statesperson, Rep. Chaney brings a wealth of expertise from both the business and nonprofit sectors.This addition reinforces OCHR's commitment to serving children by helping parents more seamlessly navigate their child custody and co-parenting journeys, at no cost to the families. Along with the organization's dedication to helping children reach their full potential in school and life through successful co-parenting strategies.“Working with Our Children Have Rights is a unique opportunity to impact generations and build healthier communities. I'm excited and honored to be part of the Our Children Have Rights team and invite everyone who cares about our children and communities to join us”, said Rep. Chaney.Co-Founder & Executive Director, Jake Hornstein, expressed his enthusiasm about the new hire:“We're thrilled to have Linda join our organization. She brings incredible expertise, and passion for our work. This is a milestone moment for the children and families that we proudly serve throughout the state of Florida.”About OCHR:OCHR is a Pinellas based nonprofit whose mission is to protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successful co-parenting strategies. They offer direct consultations, document review, educational content, and community navigation support. OCHR strives to prevent families from entering the child welfare system, at-risk youth from the juvenile justice system, lessen the burden on taxpayer funded programs, and increases state revenues received through federal dollars in the form of child support payments. OCHR is committed to accessibility, inclusiveness and the production of educational content for all parents to easily understand and apply to their unique child custody journeys. OCHR has been recognized with prestigious awards, such as the AMPLIFY Clearwater's“Launch Award” and“Community Spirit Award”. And has presented at statewide conferences including the FL Coalition For Children, FL Juvenile Justice Association, Early Learning Coalitions, Children's Services Councils, school systems, and a variety of civic organizations.

St. Petersburg, FL: Jason (Father) credits Our Children Have Rights for successfully navigating his child custody reunification process, at no cost.

