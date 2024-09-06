Lyyra--Critically Acclaimed Vocal Group To Perform In Harpers Ferry, WV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lyyra, the sensational a cappella group, will perform at the historic Camp Hill United Methodist Church in Harpers Ferry, WV on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 pm

HARPERS FERRY, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lyyra , the sensational a cappella group, will perform at the historic Camp Hill United Methodist Church in Harpers Ferry, WV on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 pm. The concert is part of Lyyra's Fall tour of 10 concerts across the United States. Lyyra has already achieved rave reviews from audiences across its inaugural 2023 US tour, which started with colleagues from the premier choral group VOCES8 in a joint performance at the American Choral Directors Association conference in Providence last February.Lyyra, the newest vocal ensemble of the London-based VOCES8 Foundation, achieves the artistry of the Foundation's world renown VOCES8 and Apollo5 a cappella groups. All these ensembles are dedicated to learning and performing to the highest musical standards in all styles in the most authentic way possible. They strive to expand and highlight upper voice repertoire, from traditional choral works to jazz, pop, and folk traditions around the globe. Each group is also dedicated to educating and inspiring the next generation of singers through workshops and other educational programs while on tour and in special settings.Lyyra was founded by the Foundation to fill a need and lack of opportunities for women in professional choral music and to create opportunities for underrepresented voices in performance, repertoire, composition, and representation in the vocal sphere. As the Foundation's first all-American group, they celebrate American music in all its forms. They have already released its debut video single“When the Earth Stands Still” by Don Macdonald and the world premiere performance of“More Love,” written for Lyyra by Taylor Scott Davis, in addition to other single and video releases. Some of the works were arranged for Lyyra by its own members. Lyyra is produced for VOCES8 Records by VOCES8 Director Barnaby Smith and Foundation Chief Executive Paul Smith. Lyyra's Creative Director is Erik Jacobson of The VOCES8 Foundation USA.Executive Chairman of Harpers Ferry-based, life sciences firm Kinexum , Dr. Alexander Fleming, commented:“We at Kinexum are thrilled to support another worldclass ensemble appearing in Jefferson County, which is increasingly recognized for outstanding offerings in the performing arts. The County is the epicenter of the Three Rivers Region, extending from Frederick and Hagerstown, Maryland and Martinsburg, West Virginia, to Leesburg, and Winchester, Virginia. Jefferson County offers a unique backdrop of scenic beauty and history to enhance any cultural event. Lyyra follows Apollo5's amazing concert at Charles Town's Saint James Catholic Church, last March. We look forward to many more musical and educational outreaches of the VOCES8 Foundation, which joins other Kinexum supported concerts like those of the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival and the Vienna Boys Choir. At Kinexum, we help to develop treatments for diseases and ways to achieve healthy longevity. We believe that music is an important contributor to health and wellbeing”.Camp Hill United Methodist Church is located at 645 Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.For tickets and additional information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">

