Matrix Energia Issues R$ 100 Million In Green Bonds To Finance Battery Energy Storage System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of a Battery Storage System (BESS) installed at Cofril, one of Matrix Energia's clients, supporting efficient energy management and sustainability goals.

As the first green issuance for batteries in Brazil, MATRIX plans to install 224 MWh in BESS by 2025, promoting cost savings and a cleaner energy mix.

- Federico Marsano, CFO Matrix EnergiaSãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matrix Energia issues R$ 100 million in green bonds to finance Battery Energy Storage SystemAs the first green bond issuance for batteries in Brazil, MATRIX plans to install 224 MWh in BESS by 2025, promoting cost savings and a cleaner energy mix.The Matrix Energia Group (“Matrix Energia” or“Matrix”), an integrated digital energy platform operating in the commercialization and generation markets, has just completed its second green bond issuance, raising R$ 100 million.The funds raised by its subsidiary Get Comercializadora will be invested in energy storage systems that qualify as large-scale energy storage installations under the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).The six-year bond issuance was led by Caixa Econômica Federal (“CAIXA”). Matrix Energia received a Second Party Opinion from AttestESG, a subsidiary of EXAME LTDA., which is available on the company's website. This independent opinion confirms the alignment with ANBIMA's Guide for Sustainable Bond Issuances, particularly regarding the use of funds for investments in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).The BESS equipment that Matrix plans to install for its clients offers several advantages for the market and the electrical system as a whole. Among the most notable is time shifting, which allows energy to be stored during off-peak hours and released during periods of high demand or elevated prices. Additionally, BESS helps alleviate grid congestion and balance the system, especially in regions like Brazil, where the energy matrix heavily relies on intermittent renewable sources.The BESS solution aligns with the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global temperature increases to 2 degrees Celsius, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) taxonomy. Furthermore, it supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).Matrix Energia launched its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business unit at the end of 2023, expanding its portfolio with integrated energy efficiency and storage solutions. With extensive expertise in long-term supply and customer management, Matrix is leading the Brazilian market by offering the largest capacity of Battery Energy Storage Systems installed behind-the-meter, meaning within the client's premises. The company expects to install a total of approximately 224 MWh in BESS by 2025.“This operation is a significant milestone for Matrix, as it represents the first green bond issuance in Brazil specifically dedicated to battery energy storage and the company's second green bond issuance in less than 12 months. The capital markets have been instrumental in supporting our ambitious investment plan, both in BESS and solar generation assets,” says Federico Marsano, CFO of Matrix Energia.“Matrix is committed to serving its diverse portfolio of clients more effectively, offering a comprehensive range of solutions that deliver greater value,” the executive adds.For Marco Buzzo, head of CAIXA's Investment Bank, the issuance reinforces CAIXA's commitment to the sustainable agenda by financing projects that promote a clean and efficient energy system. He emphasized that the capital markets, by aligning the interests of issuers, investors, and society as a whole, can increasingly and significantly contribute to the energy transition in Brazil.Matrix Energia's green bond issuance underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation, further strengthening its position as an end-to-end integrated platform in the renewable energy market.About Matrix EnergiaFounded in 2014, Matrix Energy Participações S.A. ("Matrix" or“Company”) is a digital energy platform that offers a comprehensive ecosystem of energy solutions through a customer-centric business model. Through its subsidiaries, Matrix serves high and medium voltage customers in the Free Energy Market and offers low voltage customers the opportunity to participate in energy compensation systems from Distributed Generation.Additionally, it provides energy efficiency services and solutions involving energy storage systems through its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) product. The company is also active in the micro-cogeneration segment, as well as in photovoltaic and wind renewable energy generation. Together, these areas form an end-to-end integrated platform, delivering energy solutions for all types of consumers, from industries to individuals. The company is a joint venture between DXT International S.A., part of the Duferco Group, and Prisma Capital. In 2023, the company received a 'brA' corporate rating from S&P Global on the Brazilian National Scale. Learn more at

