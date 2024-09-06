Quantiphi Earns Prestigious Recognition On Datatech 50 List For Leadership In Data Management, AI Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced its inclusion on FinTech Global 's prestigious DataTech 50

list which recognizes services companies with outstanding leadership and innovation in data management and AI solutions .

Quantiphi

Head of FSI Bhaskar Kalita said the DataTech 50 list recognition reflects Quantiphi's excellence and innovation in data management, AI and its commitment to advancing data-driven technologies for enterprises across the globe.

"Being recognized by DataTech 50 is a powerful affirmation of Quantiphi's leadership in data management and AI," Kalita said. "We believe in the transformative power of data and we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and solving what matters for enterprises through advanced data solutions and AI technologies."

Quantiphi's inclusion on the DataTech 50 list signifies a major milestone for the company, illustrating the growing importance of data-driven solutions and AI in addressing complex business challenges. Having delivered 2,500-plus projects with a $2 billion estimated business impact, Quantiphi continues to demonstrate substantial technological advancements and value for enterprises.

"As the industry continues to evolve, Quantiphi remains committed to pioneering innovative solutions that enhance data-driven decision-making and streamline business operations," Kalita said.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at

and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter

and Instagram .

