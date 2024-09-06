GCG Advisory Partners Picks Up 150 Million AUM With Wagner-Buffie Wealth Recruitment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Wagner-Buffie Wealth has officially joined the GCG Advisory Partners family. As a North Carolina-based planning dedicated to advisor and its hybrid Partnered Independence platform for break-away advisors, GCG is committed to ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of service and expertise.

Wagner Buffie Wealth: A GCG Advisory Partners Affiliate

Shane Wagner CPM® and David Buffie CFP®, formerly with Wells Fargo, bring over $150 million in assets under management and a shared mission to deliver personalized, tailored financial plans for their clients. Their transition to GCG represents a significant step forward in enhancing the wealth management experience for their clients.

"We chose GCG Advisory Partners because they offer unparalleled support and a collaborative team environment while still allowing us to run our practice the way we want to. This partnered-independence dynamic will significantly benefit our clients and provide the backing we need to achieve remarkable growth together," said Shane Wagner, co-founder of Wagner-Buffie Wealth.

At GCG, we believe that our acquisition and lead generation platform for Mid-career Advisors will fuel the growth of Wagner-Buffie Wealth, enabling them to provide even more innovative solutions and services that meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Joel Burris, President and CEO of GCG Advisory Partners, shared his enthusiasm: "We are excited to partner with Shane and David, building on the strong foundation they have established. With GCG's support, there's no limit to what they can achieve as a team."

Joey Hagner, Chief Growth Officer at GCG Advisory Partners, added, "Partnering with incredible teams like WBW continues to prove that more and more advisors want both, ownership and support. Advisors shouldn't have to choose between the two."

Together, we look forward to achieving remarkable growth and continuing our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

