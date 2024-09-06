Premier Electronics Manufacturing Conference And Exposition Coming To Rosemont, IL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SMTA International 2024, the premier and expo, brings together global leaders to explore the latest innovations.

- Raiyo Aspandiar, Ph.D., Intel CorporationROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Surface Mount Association (SMTA) is proud to announce the SMTA International Conference and Exhibition, the premier event for professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. This year's conference will take place October 20 – 24, 2024 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, bringing together global experts, innovators, and industry leaders to explore the latest advancements and challenges in electronics manufacturing.SMTA International is known for its unparalleled technical program, developed by the Technical Advisory Committee. The conference will feature presentations on cutting-edge research and practical solutions across several critical areas, including:Advanced Packaging (APT) Track: Delving into new materials, design techniques, and integration strategies that enhance performance and miniaturization in electronics manufacturing.Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) Track: Exploring the latest in 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies, revolutionizing the production of electronic components and systems.Low Temperature Solder (LTS) Track: Highlighting research and applications of low-temperature soldering techniques that improve energy efficiency and reduce thermal stress in assemblies.Manufacturing for Excellence (MFX) Track: Focusing on best practices, process improvements, and strategies to achieve superior manufacturing outcomes.Reliability and Harsh Environments (RHE) Track: Addressing the design and manufacturing of electronics for high-reliability applications in extreme conditions.Test and Inspection (INS) Track: Showcasing advanced technologies and methodologies for defect detection, quality assurance, and process optimization.Women's Leadership Program (WLP): Empowering women in electronics manufacturing through leadership development, mentorship, and networking opportunities.SMTA International isn't just an event; it's a gathering of minds committed to the progress and innovation of the electronics manufacturing industry. As a non-profit professional organization, SMTA is dedicated to advancing technical knowledge, enabling member connections, and supporting a strong workforce within the industry."The journey to innovation begins at SMTA International," said Raiyo Aspandiar, Ph.D., Intel Corporation, Co-Conference Director. "This event is where professionals can explore new technologies, engage with industry experts, and share knowledge that will shape the future of electronics manufacturing."Don't miss your chance to be part of SMTA International 2024. Register now to secure your spot at the forefront of industry innovation and join a global network of electronics manufacturing professionals.For more information and to register, visit .SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local LevelSMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.

