CIMCON Develops Cutting-Edge Genai Governance Management Capabilities Through New Strategic Partnership Network

August 27, 2024 | Boston and London - CIMCON Software, a global leader in AI, EUC, and Model Risk Management, announced today a new robust ecosystem of experts with affiliations to OpenAI, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon University, Caltech, YCombinator, among others. In collaboration with these new partnerships, CIMCON strengthened it's AIValidator solution, empowering its client base to detect and manage risks specific to generative AI models, including:



Securing Proprietary Code: Detecting AI Generated or Plagiarized code within code repositories can help identify and mitigate the risk of leaking proprietary code to third parties.



LLM Vulnerability Testing: In-depth assessments of LLMs conducted to stress testing them for vulnerabilities including: bias, fairness, generating harmful content, stereotyping, sensitivity to perturbations (robustness), resilience against prompt injection.



LLM Interpretability: Using content attribution to trace the origin of information from which an AI response was generated within an internal set of structured and unstructured data in order to provide hallucination traceability, prevent the use of proprietary, outdated, or confidential information and to help improve Data Retrieval.



LLM Hallucination Testing: Leveraging the latest developments in RAG models and Challenger LLMs to monitor rates of hallucination, or inaccurate responses from LLMs, within a constrained set of internal structured and unstructured data.



These advancements come as regulatory scrutiny on AI intensifies, through recent legislations such as EU AI Act and the PRA Supervisory Statement SS1/23. CIMCON's expanded capabilities ensure organizations can remain compliant while unlocking the full potential of their GenAI capabilities.



The Future of GenAI Risk Management

In collaboration with its partners, CIMCON is poised to become the gold standard in generative AI risk management. The company's AIValidator tool now provides even more powerful automation for AI testing and documentation, streamlining compliance with no-code interfaces and Python integrations.



"Generative AI is transforming the financial industry, but it also brings substantial risks, from hallucinations and bias to intellectual property violations and harmful content," said Sanjay Agrawal, President and CEO of CIMCON. "Our ecosystem of partnerships enables us to offer our clients the most advanced tools to mitigate these risks and ensure safe and ethical AI model deployment."



About CIMCON Software

With over 25 years of experience and a global customer base of more than 800 organizations, CIMCON Software is the trusted leader in AI, EUC, and Model Risk Management. ISO 27001 Certified for Information Security, CIMCON provides an end-to-end platform for inventory, risk assessment, cybersecurity, and policy automation. The company's AIValidator tool automates model testing, ensuring transparency, compliance, and accuracy in AI-driven environments. CIMCON has offices in the USA, London, and the Asia Pacific region.



