8Th Landd Confex And Awards 2024 – Pune Chapter Post Conference Report

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Pune, India, 6th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The 8th Confex and Awards 2024 Pune Chapter, held on 30th August 2024 at Vivanta By Taj, Pune Hinjawadi, showcased insightful discussions and featured prominent speakers across various sessions.







Key Topics Discussed:

1. CEOs as Torch Bearers of Learning and Development: Strategies for success.

2. Expanding Beyond DE&I: The role of language and business communication in fostering inclusion and belonging in global organizations.

3. Digitalizing Learning and Development: An essential step for nurturing exceptional talent.

4. Reinventing Organizational Structure: How HR and L&D leaders can shape a resilient, agile workforce for the future hybrid digital workplace.

5. AI Learning Interventions: The role of conversational roleplays in transforming and scaling learning and develop- ment.

Highlighted Speakers:



Deepti Jadhav, ISS Facility Services India Private Limited

Pankaj S Khandewale, Future Generali India Insurance

Srinivasan Sundararajan, Maveric Systems Limited

Soumya Sadarangani, Marsh McLennan Pratap Pawar, Gs Lab

Event Statistics:



22 Speakers

11 Sponsors

160+ Attendees 80+ Unique Companies

Testimonials:



Kaushal Javadekar, Veritas Technologies LLC:“Great partnering with this group. Loved all the insights and flexibility!”

Manoj Vanjari, Dentsu:“It was a wonderful event with good speakers and insightful content.” Pratap Pawar, GS Lab:“The event was transformative, strategically organized to redefine the future of learning.”

Notable Attendees:

The event attracted professionals from diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and education. Companies such as Amdocs, Cipla, Infosys BPM, Tech Mahindra, and Tata AIA Life Insurance were represented.

This event provided attendees cutting-edge insights into learning and development in the digital age, fostering valuable discussions on AI's role in training, inclusion practices, and strategies for organizational transformation.